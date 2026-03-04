House panel: 2 VP Duterte impeachment raps sufficient in substance

The House Committee on Justice has ruled that the two remaining impeachment complaints against Vice President Sara Duterte are “sufficient in substance,” allowing proceedings to move forward into a deeper examination of the allegations.

On Wednesday, March 4, the panel voted overwhelmingly in favor of the complaints filed by Father Joel Saballa, et al., and Atty. Nathaniel Cabrera.

The Saballa complaint, lodged on February 9 and endorsed by Senior Deputy Minority Leader Rep. Leila de Lima, cited six grounds for impeachment. It was declared sufficient in substance with a 54-1-0 vote.

The Cabrera complaint, filed on February 18 and endorsed by Deputy Speaker Rep. Paolo Ortega V and Rep. Bienvenido “Benny” Abante Jr., listed seven grounds and received a similar vote outcome.

Committee Chairperson Rep. Gerville “Jinky Bitrics” Luistro presided over the hearings, which spanned two days.

Rep. Jesus “Bong” Suntay of Quezon City’s 4th district cast the lone dissenting vote against both complaints.

Earlier, on February 2, the committee had ruled both complaints sufficient in form.

Meanwhile, two other impeachment complaints—those filed by France Castro, et al., and Francisco Aquino Dee—were dismissed during the same proceedings. (Ellson Quismorio)