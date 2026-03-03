Odette Khan’s family appeals for financial support amid actress’ hospitalization

Veteran actress Odette Khan, a respected figure in Philippine entertainment for over five decades, is currently in the hospital battling multiple serious health issues.

Her family confirmed that she has been admitted to the National Kidney and Transplant Institute since February 21 due to a combination of pneumonia, emphysema, and edema.

The 71-year-old actress is also recovering from a procedure to drain fluid from her right lung.

Her daughter, Claudette Avelino-Tandoc, made an urgent plea for financial assistance to cover the mounting medical expenses, which have exceeded 211,000 pesos as of February 27.

“We are humbly reaching out to anyone who has been touched by Mommy Odette’s work, whether through her iconic roles on screen or through her decades of dedication to Filipino cinema and television. If you are able to help, we would be deeply grateful,” Avelino-Tandoc wrote, thanking fans for their continued support.

Khan is widely recognized for her memorable portrayals of antagonistic characters, a signature role she embraced throughout her long and successful career.

However, it was her performance as Justice Fernandez in the 2017 film “Bar Boys” that endeared her to a new generation of viewers. Her portrayal of the strict yet compassionate law professor won her multiple prestigious awards, including Best Supporting Actress at the PMPC Star Awards, FAMAS, and Gawad Urian.

Khan’s talent also shone in the 2025 sequel, “Bar Boys: After School,” where she once again took on the role of Justice Fernandez, earning the Best Supporting Actress Award at the 2025 Manila Metropolitan Film Festival.