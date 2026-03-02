Bloodstains on hands expose teen as killer of 2 children in Rizal

An 18-year-old boy who joined the search for two missing children in Morong, Rizal, was exposed as their killer when police noticed bloodstains on his hands, leading to his confession to the fatal stabbing of his 13-year-old cousin and a 12-year-old boy.

According to Morong Municipal Police Chief Maj. Elmer Rabano, the families of the victims reported the children missing on March 1 after they failed to return home from a computer shop visit the previous day, February 28.

As police and relatives searched, concerned citizens discovered two bodies with multiple stab wounds at the Old Cemetery in Sitio Namay later that afternoon. The victims were later identified as the missing children.

The suspect, who turned out to be the cousin of the female victim, had initially joined the search. Rabano said one of the investigators noticed his bloodied hands, prompting him to admit to the crime.

“Nung makita ng imbestigador natin, napansin ‘yung kanyang kamay na may sugat at may bakas pa ng dugo. Kaya nung tanungin siya, dun na po inamin niya ‘yung krimen,” Rabano said.

The suspect also revealed where he had disposed of the knife used in the stabbing.

Investigators later learned that the suspect, who was under the influence of alcohol, had asked the victims to accompany and console him after being rejected by the girl he was courting. He then lost control and fatally stabbed the two children.

Rabano said the suspect first attacked the 12-year-old boy before proceeding to kill his cousin. The suspect has since asked for forgiveness for the crime.

He is currently in the custody of the Morong Municipal Police and is set to appear before the fiscal for inquest proceedings and the filing of charges. (Patrick Garcia)