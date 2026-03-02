Pangasinan honors OFW killed by Iranian missile in Tel Aviv

By LIEZLE BASA IÑIGO

DAGUPAN CITY – The province of Pangasinan grieves the loss of Overseas Filipino Worker (OFW) Mary Ann Velazquez de Vera, who perished in an Iranian missile strike in Tel Aviv, Israel, on Sunday, March 1.

The Virgen Milagrosa University Foundation (VMUF) in San Carlos City, Pangasinan, expressed sorrow over the passing of their BS Pharmacy 2017 graduate.

“Our beloved alumna, Mary Ann, was a brave and selfless soul who dedicated her life to helping others. While working in the Holy Land, Israel, she courageously stayed by the side of her elderly patient during a missile attack in Tel Aviv, choosing to protect the life entrusted to her,” VMUF said in a statement.

Her sacrifice is remembered not only by her alma mater but also by her community, who honor her courage and devotion to service.

“Tragically, she lost her life in this act of selfless devotion. We honor her courage, generosity, and ultimate sacrifice. May her soul rest in eternal peace.”

The VMUF prayed for hope and peace and an end to the ongoing conflict in the Middle East.

Her family declined media interviews.

The Embassy of Israel in the Philippines condoled with De Vera’s family.

The Israeli Embassy said De Vera, 32, from Basista, Pangasinan, who works as a caregiver and lives with her patient, sustained injuries but was pronounced dead while paramedics were taking her to a hospital.

“Mary Ann was injured while selflessly assisting her patient to safety during Operation Roaring Lion on March 1, 2026,” the Embassy said.

The patient she was caring for was also injured but was rescued alive from under the rubble.

The Embassy said De Vera was identified by her husband, who is also an OFW in Israel.

“Israel joins in the profound sorrow of her family and the Filipino community. We mourn together and honor Mary Ann’s memory with dignity and respect. May her soul rest in peace,” the embassy said.

President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr., in a video message on Sunday night, confirmed that De Vera is the first reported Filipino casualty in the ongoing Middle East conflict.

The President assured assistance to De Vera and her family, and vowed that the government would continue to monitor the situation of Filipinos in the region as hostilities persist.

Pangasinan Gov. Ramon Guico III condoled with De Vera’s family and assured support from the provincial government.

“Sa ngalan ng Pamahalaang Panlalawigan ng Pangasinan at ng buong sambayanang Pangasinense, ipinapaabot namin ang taos-pusong pakikiramay sa kanyang pamilya. Nakikiisa kami sa inyong pagdadalamhati at patuloy na nananalangin para sa inyong lakas at kapanatagan sa panahong ito ng matinding pagsubok,” he said.

Department of Migrant Workers-Ilocos region officer-in-charge Assistant Director Romeo Jaramilla, in a phone interview on Monday, said financial assistance of a minimum of P100,000 would be given to the bereaved family. This is aside from the repatriation of her remains and other forms of assistance.

He said the Overseas Workers Welfare Administration also has a separate assistance for De Vera’s family. (with a report from PNA)