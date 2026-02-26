Sheena Belarmino, Vino Mabalot, KD Estrada quietly thrive on theater stage

While many artists shine in the glare of television and digital screens, Sheena Belarmino, Vino Mabalot, and KD Estrada have found a different kind of spotlight—one that demands discipline, vulnerability, and consistency night after night. Through their latest theater incursions, the three young performers are quietly thriving as they take on new artistic challenges on stage.

Currently starring in “Bagets: The Musical,” KD shared how the experience has strengthened not only his skills but also his sense of responsibility as an artist.

“And yung work ethic din, parang when you go to work you have to make sure na you know everything. You know your parts and you know what you’re supposed to be doing,” KD shared.

Beyond performing, KD also spoke about his dream of becoming a director someday. When asked about his inspirations, he cited Hollywood actor-director Matthew McConaughey and Coco Martin as figures he looks up to.

Meanwhile, Sheena and Vino are part of the ongoing run of “Spring Awakening,” a production known for its emotional intensity and demanding material.

For Sheena, whose role is considered daring and far from what audiences usually expect from her, the experience has been both challenging and deeply rewarding.

“I’m really grateful for Sandbox Collective, the directors, the creatives, who really supported me all the way. Especially kasi wala akong alternate dito, every show laging ako yung nakasalang, and it’s a different experience lagi,” she shared.

Preparation, she added, was essential. “I entered the production knowing the material way ahead… I really did my research.”

For Vino, theater remains the most fulfilling artistic space despite the challenges it brings.

“Iba yung feeling telling stories and then your audience is right there, and they can feel with you, they can breathe with you. It’s difficult pero yun yung pinaka-satisfying for me.”

Through “Bagets: The Musical” and “Spring Awakening,” KD, Sheena, and Vino continue to grow as artists—proving that sometimes the most meaningful triumphs happen quietly, on the theater stage.