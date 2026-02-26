Belle Mariano on mastering the balancing act

As one of the industry’s most sought-after talents, Belle Mariano continues to prove that passion and discipline can go hand in hand.

Despite her packed schedule, the multi-hyphenate artist still finds ways to pursue different creative endeavors—recently completing her newest album “Like U” while working on her much-awaited big-screen return with Donny Pangilinan in the film “Tayo Sa Wakas.”

Asked how she manages to stay focused on music despite her busy calendar, Belle maintained that it is something that comes naturally to her.

“Ever since po kasi, I feel like my heart is really drawn to music,” she shared.

“This is something talaga na I’ve always wanted… With everything that’s happening, we want to put something out there na light and very gentle sa puso natin… Hopefully sa mga makikinig pa po ng music ko, na ‘yun yung message na maparating namin,” Belle added.

Speaking about her DonBelle movie, Belle shared that she and her leading man hope to offer something new to their devoted supporters.

“I feel like this one is more emotional, mas puno ng emosyon, and feeling ko sobrang ma-cha-challenge ako sa role na ito, but I’m excited for that challenge.”

Talking more about her acting journey, Belle shared that she is open to exploring bida-kontrabida roles—characters that would take her out of her comfort zone.

“As for now that’s my dream role, kasi feeling ko iba yung challenge doon, diba? Parang you’re playing dalawang roles.”

With her ongoing projects and the many opportunities coming her way, Belle considers her journey in the industry a blessing. After a successful 2025, she hopes for a fruitful year ahead for her music career in 2026.

“To be able to put out more songs na sulat ko po. Gusto kong makapagsulat ng kanta… I just really need to have that time to write and think,” Belle shared.

Belle’s new album is now available on all streaming platforms, ready to be experienced by fans and music lovers alike.

