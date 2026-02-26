Perpetual Junior Altas bounce back, outlast Squires

After a disappointing 3-set loss to Arellano University on Monday, defending champion University of Perpetual Help bounced back with a 25-20, 24-26, 25-21, 25-19 win over Letran in the NCAA Season 101 Juniors Volleyball Fiesta at the Arellano Gym in Pasay City on Thursday, Feb. 26.

Daryl Torio and Gabriel Macatuno led Perpetual’s charge, scoring 10 points each, while Limuel Villarama and Cholo Bustamante contributed 9 points apiece to hike their record to 7-2.

Setter Symon Suyat had five excellent sets in 49 attempts, while Libero JM Regorosa had six digs and five excellent receptions.

In collegiate division, the UPH Altas battle College of St. Benilde with the former hoping to extend their seven-game winning run, and at the same time, avenge their first round defeat in their 9 a.m. showdown.

With a 7-2 mark, the Altas are already assured of quarters berth.

“Our main target now is to get back at Benilde and also to strengthen our position in the next round. We have 4 remaining games, we are aiming to sustain it going to QF,” said Perpetual head coach Macky Carino.

Meantime, the Lady Altas try to firm up their hold of Group A lead when they battle reigning champion CSB Lady Blazers at 12 noon.

It can be remembered that Cyrille Almeniana dropped a 27-point bomb to steer the Lady Altas to a 25-21, 18-25, 25-23, 17-25, 16-14 win over the six-peat seeking Lady Blazers in the first round.