La Salle rookies take spotlight in dominating win over UP

De La Salle head coach Ramil De Jesus was just delighted to see the rookies step up and thrive under pressure.

Mikee Santos and Eshana Nunag repaid the trust given by the veteran mentor, showing off their skills that could be the foundation of De La Salle’s future championship runs.

“Actually hindi, never ko pa sila naisali sa tournament eh, siguro ‘yon lang sa Davao ‘yong mga exhibition games,” said De Jesus after La Salle’s commanding 25-12, 25-15, 25-19 win over University of the Philippines Wednesday, Feb. 25, at the Smart Araneta Coliseum.

“Pero ‘yong ganitong sa UAAP, ‘di ko in-expect kung ano ‘yong pinapakita nila, basta ako, dumedepende lang ako kung anong pinapakita nila sa training, and ‘yong lang ang pinanghahawakan ko,” he added.

Santos and Nunag shone in the Lady Spikers’ three-game domination, most notably in their recent victory against the Maroons where Shevana Laput missed the action due to sickness.

Santos, a 6-foot standout from the junior ranks, posted 10 points off eight attacks and two blocks in her first start.

“Important po siya, kasi first time ko pong maglaro sa UAAP, siguro mas makakatulong po ‘to na maging mas confident and mas matatag sa court,” said Santos. “And ‘yong mga experiences ng mga ate ay maging inspiration pa to do better.”

On the other hand, Nunag the setter, listed 15, 16, and 12 excellent sets against UP, University of Santo Tomas, and Far Eastern University, respectively.

“Honestly, sobrang laking tulong, the way [yong mga rookies] maglaro, sobrang gaan nila kasama sa ko,” said Amie Provido. “Makikita namin na eager sila na tumulong samin at mag-perform sila, si Eshana sobrang matured sya sa court.

The Taft-based targets to catch its fourth consecutive win with potential prey in archrival Ateneo (0-3) this Sunday, March 1, at the same venue.