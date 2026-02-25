Tigresses finally roar, snap 2-game skid with straight-set win over Lady Eagles

By MARK REY MONTEJO

Host University of Santo Tomas regained its winning touch and held off Ateneo, 26-24, 25-18, 25-21, for its first victory in the UAAP Season 88 women’s volleyball at the Smart Araneta Coliseum Wednesday, Feb. 25.

After a tight duel in the opening set, the Golden Tigresses, with Angge Poyos and Reg Jurado at the helm, erased a 7-12 deficit and turned it to a one-sided affair that continued in the third.

Poyos and Jurado pressed their attack further to foil Ateneo’s repeated attacks in the third to finally barged into the win column.

They earlier lost to reigning champion National University and De La Salle.

It is also the maiden triumph of Shaq Delos Santos, who led the Tigresses’ last championship in Season 72 in 2010, since his return as a head coach for UST earlier this month.

After another promising start, Ateneo failed to sustain its charge and fall to 0-3.

Poyos, the Season 86 Rookie of the Year, topscored with 21 points off 19 attacks, one block, and one ace with one dig and three excellent receptions, while Jurado backstopped her with 12 points on top of 10 excellent digs.

Cassie Carballo showed off her playmaking prowess by posting 14 excellent sets with three points and two digs.

Marga Altea and Xyza Gula added eight and six points, respectively, for the Tigreseses.

Donna De Leon starred with 10 points for Ateneo, while Zey Pacia and Ana Hermosura contributed eight points each in a losing cause.

The España-based squad goes for its first back-to-back wins this season when it tackles UE this Saturday, Feb. 28, at its Quadricentennial Pavilion in Manila, while Ateneo challenges rival La Salle Sunday, March 1, at the Big Dome.