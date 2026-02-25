PBBM honors Pacquiao: Not just a boxing champ

By BETHEENA UNITE

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. was all praises for boxing legend Manny Pacquiao as the latter handed over some of his memorabilia to the National Sports Museum.

In a handover ceremony on Tuesday, Feb. 24, Marcos highlighted Pacquiao’s illustrious boxing career and his role in bringing pride and unity among Filipinos.

“Hindi lang siya champion sa (He is not just a champion in) boxing. He is a champion of humanity. He is a champion as a Filipino. He is a champion as a man. And he is a champion in all our hearts and he will always be our champion,” Marcos said in his remarks during the ceremony.

During the event, the former senator handed over to the Museum the Representative Fight Trunk (Miguel Cotto Bout, 2009), Representative Fight Trunk (Antonio Margarito Bout, 2010), and World Boxing Council (WBC) Championship Belt.

Also witnessing the ceremony were First Lady Liza Araneta-Marcos, PSC Chairman Patrick Gregorio, and Philippine Paralympic Committee President Michael Barredo.

Also present were PSC Commissioners Bong Coo, Fritz Gaston and Walter Torres as well as PSC Executive Director Atty. Guillermo Iroy.

The President recalled how Pacquiao’s victories brought the nation together and earned admiration worldwide, making Filipinos proud wherever they were.

“And we can say that sa buong kasaysayan ng Pilipinas (in the history of the Philippines), there was never a time when we were more proud to be Filipino than when Manny was winning all those fights… But hindi lang kasi napakagaling niya, never niya kinalimutan ang pagka-Pinoy niya (not only because he was so extremely good, but also because he has never forgotten his Filipino roots),” Marcos said.

Marcos also enthusiastically recounted how communities would pause to watch Pacquiao’s fights and how his victories became shared moments of national pride.

For his part, Gregorio said: “We commit Manny Pacquiao’s legacy to national memory to inspire and ignite future champions. Your sweat, your tears, your blood, your life. We can never thank you enough,” said Gregorio.

This milestone highlights the institution’s commitment to safeguarding the nation’s athletic legacy and celebrating the achievements that shaped Philippine sports history.

“The legend of Manny Pacquiao put the Philippines on the world map. He made the world look at us with awe and respect. This is our narrative as a nation: a story of grit, sacrifice and courage – violent but truthful and, in the end, triumphant,” said Gregorio.

By safeguarding these pieces of history, the Philippine Sports Museum ensures that Pacquiao’s legacy will continue to inspire generations of athletes and citizens alike.