Rookie Gupiteo makes presence felt as King Crunchers crush Griffins

Games Friday

3 p.m. – VNS vs Cabstars

5 p.m. – Criss Cross vs Alpha Insurance

Criss Cross unveiled a rising star in its bid for back-to-back titles, sweeping VNS Always Bright Laticrete, 25-17, 25-15, 25-17, to grab an early share of the lead in the 2026 Spikers’ Turf Open Conference on Tuesday at the Filoil Playtime Centre.

The King Crunchers barely broke a sweat against the young Griffins, showcasing their firepower and depth to secure the straight-sets victory that tied them with the Alpha Insurance Protectors in the early lead of the tournament organized by Sports Vision.

Newcomer Alche Gupiteo made an immediate impact, firing a game-high 11 points and delivering eight excellent receptions, while four-time MVP Jude Garcia also scored 11 points and chipped in six excellent digs as Criss Cross opened its title defense in dominant fashion.

“First, I’m very blessed kasi kinuha ako nila,” said Gupiteo, a former beach volleyball star from UST. “Thankful kasi maganda ‘yung laro. Syempre kinakabahan kasi first Spikers’ Turf ko ‘to.”

“Actually, nagtiwala lang talaga ako sa coaching staff, sa mga kuya, sa managers, that’s why na-boost ‘yung confidence ko to perform,” he added.

Lloyd Josafat, who transferred to the squad from Cignal, came through with nine markers in a two-set stint on five attacks, four kill blocks, and one ace, while Noel Kampton and Jaron Requinton added eight and six points, respectively.

Adrian Villados, who started the first two sets before coming off the bench in the third, orchestrated their offense and registered 12 excellent sets while adding one point to his tally.

Criss Cross not only dominated VNS in attacks, 38-28, but also turned the net into a fortress, hammering out 15 blocks compared to the Griffins’ three to seal a commanding one-hour, seven-minute victory in the tournament backed by Alpha Insurance, Black Mamba, Arena Plus, and Premiere EMS.

The King Crunchers will go for back-to-back wins against the Protectors on Friday, 5 p.m. at the same venue.

Terrence Marticion and Michael Joshua Balintag paced VNS with eight and seven points, respectively.