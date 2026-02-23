Rizal landfill collapse leaves 3 scavengers missing, 3 workers injured

Authorities are investigating a garbage heap collapse at a privately operated landfill in Rodriguez, Rizal, that left three scavengers missing and three bulldozer operators injured.

The incident occurred on Friday, Feb. 20, at Sitio 1B, Harangan, Barangay San Isidro, but was only reported to officials two days later.

The Office of Civil Defense (OCD) confirmed search and rescue operations are ongoing to locate the missing scavengers, while police said the injured workers were rescued by colleagues and later discharged after treatment.

Officials clarified that the collapse was due to a piled-up heap of garbage, not a trash slide.

Both the OCD and Rodriguez police dismissed claims circulating online that up to 50 people were missing, saying reports remain unverified.

The Rizal provincial government stressed the landfill is privately managed by International Solid Waste Integrated Management Specialist Inc. (ISWIMS) and has urged the Department of Environment and Natural Resources (DENR) to conduct a thorough investigation to prevent similar incidents. (Martin Sadongdong, Nel Andrade)