Matibag assumes NBI leadership, vows Integrity and public service

Newly appointed National Bureau of Investigation (NBI) Director Melvin A. Matibag pledged on Monday, Feb. 23, to uphold integrity and honor within the bureau, intensify efforts against criminality, and advance the public interest.

Speaking during the turnover ceremony at the NBI headquarters, Matibag emphasized that his mandates reflect the marching orders of President Ferdinand Marcos Jr., who entrusted him with the directorship.

He succeeded former acting director Angelito DLP. Magno, who now serves as Assistant Director for Legal.

“Alam ko po na I am filling big shoes. Alam ko po ang mga nagawa ni Direktor Lito Magno sa loob ng kanyang panunungkulan. Maiksi lang pero alam ko po nag-iwan ng magandang legasiya,” he said.

During the turnover ceremony, Magno expressed confidence that “Director Matibag will not only sustain what we have begun but elevate it further considering his vast experience in managing different institutions.”

Magno then expressed his gratitude to President Marcos “for giving me the opportunity to lead the bureau as acting director.”

After the ceremony, Matibag made a courtesy visit to Department of Justice (DOJ) Acting Secretary Fredderick A. Vida.

Aside from being a Cabinet secretary under the administration of former President Rodrigo Duterte, Matibag previously served as secretary general of PDP-Laban which was also chaired by the then president.

Matibag assured that the NBI will remain impartial in its investigations. “We will be very transparent so no one will think we are siding with anyone,” he stressed. (Jeffrey Damicog)