‘DITO LANG AKO SA GEDLI’: Mayor Isko grateful for national aid, rules out higher office

Manila Mayor Francisco “Isko Moreno” Domagoso expressed gratitude for the national government’s support amid the city’s fiscal challenges, saying the assistance allows Manila to sustain key programs while he remains focused on leading the capital.

Speaking to reporters in Malacañan after the launch of the expanded Local Government Support Fund (LGSF), Domagoso downplayed talks linking his name to a possible bid for higher office in 2028.

He repeatedly signaled he has no plans to seek a higher post. “Pabayaan niyo na ako dito sa Maynila. Pabayaan niyo na lang ako,” Domagoso said Monday, Feb. 23.

“Steady na lang ako sa gedli,” he added.

When asked again about Vice President Sara Duterte’s declaration of her 2028 presidential bid and speculation that his name, along with Naga City Mayor Leni Robredo, has been floated in political circles, Moreno replied succinctly: “Sa lokal lang po ako.”

Pressed further if anyone had approached him about higher ambitions, he quipped: “Tatakbo ako—mayor,” drawing laughter from reporters.

Domagoso ran for president in the 2022 elections, where President Marcos emerged victorious. He later reclaimed Manila’s leadership in the 2025 midterm polls, defeating former mayor Honey Lacuna.

His remarks came after he joined President Marcos and other local chief executives at the LGSF event, where LGUs received additional national government assistance.

“Oh, maganda naman. I’m very happy despite things in the past, President Bongbong Marcos opted to help local government units like the City of Manila,” he said.

Manila was among the first cities to benefit, receiving ₱500 million earlier to build the Pamantasan ng Lungsod ng Maynila (PLM) College of Medicine.

The city also formally received ₱286 million under the latest LGSF allocation, which Moreno said will be used to purchase locally produced rice at commercial prices for assistance programs.

Domagoso said the national government’s “aggressiveness” in supporting LGUs would eventually benefit the economy, local farmers, and basic services nationwide.

“As Mayor of Manila, on behalf of the people of Manila, we are very grateful for President Bongbong Marcos… That’s a full-hearted, grateful city of mine,” he said.

“Especially with our fiscal situation. It cannot be denied anymore. Thank you talaga. Sobrang excited ako,” he added. (Argyll Geducos)