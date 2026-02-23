Bride-to-be killed in motorcycle-car collision 2 months before wedding

By DANNY ESTACIO

CALAMBA CITY, Laguna – Just two months before her planned April 21 wedding, a 27-year-old bride-to-be was killed and her fiancé injured in a motorcycle-car collision before dawn on Saturday, Feb. 21, in Barangay 6, this city.

Police identified the victim as Crislyn Paro, who was riding with her fiancé, Miguel Ocampo, 26, when their motorcycle collided with a white Toyota Wigo driven by Jebson Calderon, 32.

Investigators said the car allegedly crossed the intersection of a one-way street, leading to the crash.

The impact threw Paro and Ocampo onto the road, leaving them sprawled and critically injured.

Both were rushed to separate hospitals, but Paro was declared dead due to a traumatic brain injury. Ocampo survived with injuries.

Her grieving family shared that Paro had already prepared all the arrangements for her April 21 wedding, including the venue, making the tragedy even more heartbreaking.

Calderon is now in police custody and will undergo an alcohol test. Authorities said he faces appropriate charges in connection with the incident.