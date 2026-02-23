Pacquiao-led MPBL gets big boost before start of 8th seasom

MANILA, PHILIPPINES – The Maharlika Pilipinas Basketball League (MPBL) has found new ally in its effort to provide job and opportunity to a great number of aspiring professional ballers.

Sharing with the same vision, MPBL has linked up with SportsPlus, the country’s No. 1 sportsbook, in time for the opening of the league’s 8th season.

For the uninitiated, SportsPlus is also the official gaming partner of the Philippine Olympic Committee, and a trusted PAGCOR-regulated platform.

Their partnership was officially announced on a Monday, in which SportsPlus would become the league’s title sponsor.

The launch marked a major milestone as both organizations set the tone for what is expected to be a banner year for one of the country’s fastest-rising basketball leagues.

In a ceremonial contract signing held on February 23 at Gameville Ball Park in Mandaluyong, MPBL founder and Philippine boxing icon Manny Pacquiao joined SportsPlus President & CEO Andre Uy and MPBL Commissioner Emmerson Oreta.

The event signaled a shared commitment to raising professional basketball standards while strengthening opportunities for Filipino athletes nationwide.

For SportsPlus, the partnership reflects its growing role in championing local sports development. “This is another meaningful step for us in supporting Philippine sports and empowering homegrown talent,” said Andre Uy. “We believe in tying up with platforms like MPBL that create real opportunities for athletes and bring the game closer to communities across the country.”

MPBL, meanwhile, expressed enthusiasm about aligning with a partner that shares its long-term vision. “We are proud to work with an organization that truly prioritizes the growth of sports in the Philippines,” said Emmerson Oreta.

“With SportsPlus alongside us, we’re confident we can further strengthen the league and continue opening doors for Filipino players to showcase their talent.”

In line with its push for strengthened direction this season, MPBL will also partner with global sports technology company Sportradar to enforce integrity and elevate league standards. Trusted by major organizations such as the NBA, NHL, MLB, and FIFA, Sportradar provides advanced data and integrity solutions that help safeguard competitions worldwide. Through this partnership, MPBL reinforces its commitment to fair play, transparency, and better governance — ensuring greater confidence for teams, partners, and fans as the league continues to grow alongside SportsPlus for the 2026 season.

The ceremony concluded with a Commemorative Jersey Signing and Turnover led by Pacquiao, symbolizing the formal start of the partnership and a unified commitment to the league’s continued growth. With key alliances now in place, SportsPlus and the MPBL look forward to delivering a more competitive, engaging, and integrity-driven year for basketball fans across the country.