‘Until She Remembers’: Love, memory, and the magic of the moment

Some films are watched. Others are felt. Brillante Mendoza’s latest opus, “Until She Remembers,” is the latter—a quiet meditation on memory, absence, and the enduring power of love.

The story follows Angel, a high school student played by Barbie Forteza, who, shaken by the fracture of her family, finds refuge with her grandmother Concha (Charo Santos-Concio), whom she would eventually help in reconnecting with an old friend (Boots Anson-Roa). Amid ordinary moments of care and conversation, she discovers the meaning of selflessness, sacrifice, and enduring love.

For the cast, making the film was as much a life lesson as a performance. Barbie reflects, “Ako, natutunan ko dito na ang pagmamahal entails more than just caring, giving… it’s also about sacrifice, service, forgiveness.”

It was her first time working with Mendoza, and she admitted, “Challenging siya overall kasi wala pong script… ayaw ni direk (laughs). He wants it raw, no acting. He wants it natural—as in, your reaction should be exactly how it is if it happens in real life.”

Working with Charo was transformative. “I really felt a connection with her… she’s generous, reliable, and fun to be around. I’m very honored. Sabi ko nga, gusto ko someday dumating ako sa punto na parang siya,” Barbie said.

If Barbie was starstruck by Charo, Charo was equally awed to work with Boots, her long-time idol. “I met Tita Boots when I was only 17. She’s always been my role model. To finally act with her… it feels like the universe gave us this project,” Charo shared.

Boots, on her part, maintained, “This role is on my bucket list… I never thought I’d be able to do something so challenging at this stage in my career. The role is beautiful, the director is wonderful, and my co-actors are wonderful. Projects like this rarely come along.”

Mendoza described the film as his “ode to love and all its fascinating aspects.”

On casting, he said, “I choose my actors because I trust them… They are my co-creators. The script is only a guide; the magic happens when actors bring themselves to the story.”

Produced by Solar Studios, Inc., the film also stars Albert Martinez, Angel Aquino, Eric Quizon, Vince Rillon, Erlinda Villalobos, Carlitos Siguion-Reyna, Perla Bautista, Angel Latorre, Bianca Kierulf, among others.

“Until She Remembers” opens in cinemas nationwide February 25.