ArenaPlus feted at PSA Awards Night

The country’s number one PAGCOR-licensed online sportsbook ArenaPlus received a Special Award from the Philippine Sportswriters Association during the PSA Awards Night held last Monday, Feb. 16, at the Diamond Hotel in Manila.
A co-presenter of the annual awards night, ArenaPlus sponsored the gathering of Philippine sports media, athletes, and personalities for the third consecutive year. It also co-presented the Athlete of the Year honors to Olympic gold medalist Carlos Yulo and tennis ace Alex Eala.
“For its unwavering support to Philippine sports through generous sponsorship — a corporate social responsibility backing sports programs, professional leagues, international events, and athletes as part of a commitment to advancing meaningful and sustainable initiatives that create lasting impact for the nation,” cited the PSA Special Award for ArenaPlus.
Meanwhile, PSA President Francis Ochoa stressed the crucial role that ArenaPlus plays in the Philippine sports landscape.
“Without a doubt, it is one of the biggest things we have been really thankful for, the support of ArenaPlus. I think it is not just the support for the PSA, it is the support for what we do for the Athletes,” said PSA President Francis Ochoa.
“Every time ArenaPlus comes in and supports us, we get a chance to put these athletes in the limelight they deserve. It is huge for us to slow down the news cycle and give the athletes the chance to shine and give them their night, which we don’t get a lot.”
Philippine Sports Commission chairman Patrick “Pato” Gregorio was recognized as the PSA Executive of the Year, while PBA champion coach Yeng Guiao received the President’s Award for his notable contribution to Philippine sports.
For Ochoa, the PSA’s efforts gain greater reach and impact when partners like ArenaPlus, known for its continuous support of local sports development, step in to back their initiatives.
“As sports journalists, we always appreciate the efforts of companies such as ArenaPlus who come in and consistently support from the ground up. It is a bet that athletes are going to succeed. It inspires them knowing that people are betting on them to succeed,” he said.
“We are really thankful for the continued support of ArenaPlus. We would be thankful for more partnerships.”
Indeed, bigger and better things are up ahead with ArenaPlus backing the local sports scene.