Star-studded Creamline faces high-scoring Belen of Capital1

By CHRISTAN SALVAÑA

Games Saturday

4 p.m. – Creamline vs Capital1

6:30 p.m. – ZUS Coffee vs Farm Fresh

Depth meets firepower when Creamline squares off with the Bella Belen-led Capital1 in the Premier Volleyball League All-Filipino Conference on Saturday, Feb. 21, at the FilOil Centre in San Juan City.

The Cool Smashers (2-1), coming off back-to-back wins over ZUS Coffee and Choco Mucho, are expected to rely much on their depth and momentum as they take on the red-hot Belen and the Solar Spikers (2-2) in the 4 p.m. curtain-raiser.

The matchup unfolds ahead of the 6:30 p.m. clash between ZUS Coffee (1-3) and Farm Fresh (1-2).

Belen has been leading the league in scoring, averaging 26.5 points in four outings, and recently powered Capital1 to a five-set win with a career-best 29 points over Choco Mucho last Tuesday, Feb. 17.

Creamline, meanwhile, has rediscovered its rhythm after an opening day loss to PLDT, coming off a 22-25, 25-17, 25-17, 25-18 victory over ZUS Coffee.

Bernadeth Pons leads in scoring for the Cool Smashers in the past three games, with support from Jia De Guzman, Jema Galanza, and Tots Carlos, while Pangs Panaga and Bea de Leon continue to anchor the middle with authority.

Tasked to limit Belen’s production are Panaga and De Leon, while Michele Gumabao, Lorie Bernardo, Carlos and Galanza must provide support on both ends.

But neutralizing Belen requires more than blocks – it demands disciplined floor defense against her heavy swings from the wings and her equally lethal back-row attacks.

“Syempre excited. Knowing Bella, talagang very competitive din. Pero siguro hindi namin hayaan ma-control ni Bella yung laro. Balik muna kami sa ensayo tomorrow then tignan namin kung san kami may advantage sa Capital1 and magandang laban yun. Excited makakalaban namin si Bella,” said Meneses, who won a championship with Belen in the UAAP.

Still, unpredictability cuts both ways.

Setters Jasmine Nabor and Iris Tolenada have multiple offensive options in Shaya Adorador, France Ronquillo, Lella Cruz, Ezra Madrigal, Pauline Gaston, Cherry Nunag and the fiery Ypril Tapia. If Creamline keys too heavily on Belen, Capital1 has the depth to make them pay.

On the other hand, the Thunderbelles will take on a rejuvenated Foxies side that snapped a two-game skid with a dominant 25-14, 25-15, 25-12 sweep of Galeries Tower on Valentine’s Day.