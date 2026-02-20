HeadlinesNews

Mayor Isko lights up historic Binondo building, pushes heritage sites preservation

Tempo Desk
Tempo Desk
2 Min Read
Mayor Francisco ‘Isko Moreno’ Domagoso led the ceremonial relighting of the restored Juan Luna Building in Binondo on Feb. 19. Built in 1922 and once home to the First National City Bank of New York, the five‑story landmark is among the last surviving American‑era structures in Manila’s former financial district. (Photo courtesy of Manila PIO)

Manila Mayor Francisco “Isko Moreno” Domagoso led the ceremonial lighting of the restored facade of the historic Juan Luna Building in Binondo on Thursday night, Feb. 19, highlighting the importance of public-private cooperation in preserving the city’s architectural landmarks.

Formerly known as the First National City Bank of New York Building and later the Ayala Building, the Juan Luna Building was built in 1922 and remains one of the surviving American-era commercial edifices in the capital’s old business district.

Domagoso explained that the five-story building’s rehabilitation was carried out through cooperation between private partners and the City Government of Manila.

“Bahagi ito ng tuloy-tuloy na inisyatiba ng inyong pamahalaang lungsod, katuwang ang pribadong sektor, upang muling buhayin at pagandahin ang mga makasaysayang distrito ng Maynila—para higit pang mapalakas ang lokal na turismo at mapaunlad ang ekonomiya ng ating siyudad,” Domagoso said.

He also encouraged owners of other heritage properties in Binondo, such as the El Hogar Building, to coordinate with the city government for similar lighting initiatives.

The Juan Luna Building occupies a prominent corner at Juan Luna Street and Muelle de la Industria, within what was once Manila’s premier financial and commercial district during the American colonial period.

Designed in the Beaux-Arts and Neoclassical style by American architects Murphy, McGill, and Hamlin, the structure features classical columns, arched openings, and a rusticated ground floor—architectural elements commonly adopted by international banking firms in the early 20th century to project stability and permanence.

“Today, the restored facade stands as a reminder of Manila’s early 20th-century commercial rise and the enduring architectural legacy of the American period, at a time when Escolta and Binondo served as the heart of banking, trade, and corporate activity in the country,” Domagoso stressed. (Patrick Garcia)

Lalaking iniwan ng GF nagpakamatay
Ronaldo celebrates goal No. 101: I say 100 is not enough!
Uphill climb for SOGIE
Mayweather scores unanimous decision over Pacquiao
2 robbers patay sa shootout
TAGGED:
Share This Article
Previous Article ‘Until She Remembers’: Love, memory, and the magic of the moment

Stay Connected

- Advertisement -

Latest News

‘Until She Remembers’: Love, memory, and the magic of the moment
Entertainment
ArenaPlus feted at PSA Awards Night
Sports
Star-studded Creamline faces high-scoring Belen of Capital1
Sports Volleyball
Eala takes loss to positively; Coco reveals secret
Sports Tennis