Olongapo’s Dagoon shines in Gensan tennis meet

Jan Cadee Dagoon continued her blazing run on the national junior circuit, delivering another commanding performance at the Mayor Lorelie Pacquiao National Junior Tennis Championships at the GenSan City and Camp Lira courts Monday.

Fresh off a string of victories in Luzon, the rising Olongapo City standout stamped her class with a pair of dominant wins in the girls’ singles division. She overwhelmed doubles partner Francine Wong, 6-2, 6-0, to capture the 16-and-U crown, then secured the 18-and-U title after homegrown bet Brheighanna Buban retired with Dagoon ahead, 1-0.

The victories mirrored her recent romps in the MAC’s Crank Kit and Zopiya Morales tournaments, underscoring her strong bid for valuable ranking points and solidifying her place among the country’s brightest young stars.

Dagoon capped her stellar campaign by teaming up with Wong to subdue Buban and Precious Lara, 8-5, in the 18-and-U doubles finals, emerging as the lone triple gold medalist in the tournament, part of the nationwide Palawan Pawnshop junior tennis program spearheaded by president and CEO Bobby Castro.

On the boys’ side, Jan Krelz Gecosala matched Dagoon’s singles feat with a double-title romp. The Midsayap, Cotabato native scored a 1-0 (ret.) win over Aljaven Lumambas in the 16-and-U finals, then rallied past Vanz Abecia, 2-6, 6-2, 6-2, to clinch the 18-and-U trophy in the Group 2 tournament sponsored by the city mayor. The event served as the kickoff leg of a five-stop Mindanao swing.

The circuit heads next to Isulan, Sultan Kudarat, before moving to Matalam, Cotabato; Digos City; and Tagum City. The PPS-PEPP circuit features 60 junior tournaments and 12 Open events this season.

In the 14-and-U division, second-seeded Wong of Cagayan de Oro redeemed herself with a hard-earned 4-6, 6-3, 6-3 victory over top seed Justine Gumbao in the girls’ final. AJ Rabino thrilled the home crowd by topping Yuan Torrente, 6-2, 7-5, to claim the boys’ title.

Earlier, Rabino stunned top seed Kresthan Belacas, 7-6(4), 6-4, in the quarterfinals before routing Joaquin Dacyon, 6-1, 6-2, to set up his title clash with Torrente.

In the 12-and-U category, Daneea Sinsuat of Davao City crushed top seed Abby Joy Castigador, 6-1, 6-1, to seize the girls’ crown, while Torrente turned back Dacyon, 6-4, 6-3, to rule the boys’ division.

In doubles play, Vanz Abecia and Francis Furog II dominated Albert Gabuat and Matthew Makailing, 8-1, to win the boys’ 18-and-U title. Castigador and Jaymelle Castro edged Athena Guarda and KC Rabino, 8-7(6), for the girls’ 14-and-U crown.

Belacas and AJ Rabino outlasted Dacyon and Torrente, 8-7(2), to capture the boys’ 14-and-U doubles trophy. Rabino later partnered with Gumbao to defeat Belacas and Kathryina Makabangit, 8-3, and claim the mixed doubles title.

