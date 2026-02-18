Guimaras gears up for 5150 Triathlon in March

The global 5150 Triathlon Series makes its debut in Guimaras on March 8, bringing Olympic-distance racing to the scenic shores of Playa de Paraiso in San Lorenzo, while kicking off another busy season for elite athletes, rising endurance racers and future stars.

The 5150 Guimaras, featuring 1.5km swim, 40km bike and 10km run, starts in the clear waters off Playa de Paraiso where athletes will dive into calm, blue waters before mounting their bikes to traverse rolling countryside and the Guimaras Circumferential Road. The route offers stunning coastal views and passes local landmarks like the Guimaras Museum, blending athletic challenge with glimpses of the island’s rich heritage.

By the time runners reach the final stretch near the Provincial Capitol Grounds, the race becomes as much a test of resilience as it is a journey of discovery.

But the racing weekend in the country’s mango capital isn’t only for seasoned triathletes.

The Sunrise Sprint, a 750m swim, 20km bike and 5km run race, offers first-timers and recreational athletes an approachable entry into endurance sport. Set in a welcoming environment, the race lets newcomers experience the thrill of competition while surrounded by the island’s quiet yet confident energy.

Organized by Sunrise Events, Inc., the exclusive Philippine licensee of the IRONMAN brand since 2009 and headed by president and managing director Princess Galura, the organization has steadily expanded the country’s endurance sports map, bringing world-class events to destinations like Subic Bay, Cebu, Bohol, Davao and Samal Island.

Registration is ongoing. For more details, visit www.ironman.com/races/5150-guimaras or www.facebook.com/5150Guimaras, and join the conversation using the official hashtags #5150Guimaras and #5150IslandsPhilippines.

As endurance sports continue to grow in the Philippines, smaller island provinces are stepping forward, offering something distinct from city circuits and resort hubs – intimacy, community, and terrain that tells a story with every climb and curve.

Following Guimaras, triathlon action moves to Mindanao for the IRONMAN 70.3 Davao on March 22, preceded by the Gwapa Dabawenya Run on March 20 and IronKids Aquathlon on March 21.

Similar first-time events await elsewhere – Camiguin Island in Northern Mindanao will host its inaugural 5150 Triathlon on May 3, before Sunrise Events, Inc. holds its annual Shopwise Bikefest on May 17 in Imus, Cavite.

The Century Tuna full IRONMAN Philippines and IRONMAN 70.3, the flagship events on the SEI calendar, return to Subic on June 7, with the RLC IronKids scheduled on June 6. Bohol will also hold its annual 5150 event on July 12.

Building on its successful debut last year, the Damosa Land 5150 Triathlon returns to Samal Island on Sept. 20, accompanied by the Bigiw Run on Sept. 19. On Oct. 25, Evo City will host another FrontAct event in Kawit, Cavite, a prelude to the season-ending Rock n Roll Manila Run set for Nov. 29 in Manila.

Meanwhile, the SunLife Bike & Run, originally scheduled during the summer, has been moved to Nov. 8 at the Ayala Vermosa Sports Hub in Imus, Cavite.