Unfiltered Heart

Heart Evangelista is back to share more of herself in Season 2 of “Heart World.”

This time, she promises a no-holds-barred glimpse into her life — warts and all.

“As in, kulang na lang ilabas ko na bituka ko,” quipped the ever-personable influencer, businesswoman, celebrity, and fashion icon.

Her main impetus for opening up on the inner workings of her life? To inspire.

“Gusto ko makita nila yung totoong hard work — yung dugo at pawis beyond the glitz, the glamour,” she said. “Na sana, through this, they would realize na kung kaya ko, kaya rin nila.”

She maintained, “Sometimes you’re afraid to put yourself out there — to be raw and authentic — but you just have to.”

Through the show’s new season, Heart wants the world to know her as she truly is — from the successes and failures of her youth to the stories behind the intrigues.

“Marami kasing misconceptions, e,” she shared. “Like, ‘Why does she dress up so much? For what?’ Dressing up — expressing myself through art and fashion — is how I protect myself. It’s what gets me out of bed in the morning.”

Joining Heart in the show is her mother, Cecile Payawal-Ongpauco.

“Dito na ninyo malalaman, from her mismo, kung ano’ng mga naging ayaw niya sa mga dati kong boyfriends,” Heart divulged with a laugh.

“Seriously though, it’s going to give main-character vibes. I think at the end of the day, there are moments in life that simply call for your mom.”

Of course, “Heart World” would not be complete without her glamorous on-camera fashion moments in Milan, Paris, and across Asia.

While Heart’s fabulous street style and Fashion Week appearances are experiences worth sharing, she also opens up about the many lessons she continues to learn from the difficult off-camera moments she’s been facing.

“If anyone wants to do what I do, this can be a blueprint — a map for them,” she said.

As to those hoping to see her act again, she hinted, “Meron plano for that but pinaguusapan pa, we’re working on it.”

Premiering on March 7 under the helm of esteemed director Rico Gutierrez, “Heart World” will air Saturdays at 9:30 PM on GMA.