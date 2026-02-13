Vangie Labalan passes away at 83

By RAMPADOR ALINDOG

Actress Vangie Labalan has passed away.

She was 83.

The sad news was confirmed by her son, Carlo, via social media.

He wrote on Facebook: “With heavy hearts, we announce the passing of our beloved mother, grandmother, sister, aunt, cousin and friend, Vangie Labalan (Ma. Christina Bonghanoy Labalan). She passed away today in Australia due to illness, surrounded by those dearest and nearest to her heart. Her memories will forever remain in our hearts.”

Carlo expressed gratitude to those who loved and supported his mom.

“To everyone who knew her, loved her, and was touched by her kindness, we extend our deepest gratitude. She is deeply loved and will be dearly missed by her family, friends, and all whose lives she touched.”

Carlo added that Labalan’s remains will be brought back to the country with details of her wake and funeral services to be announced in the coming days.

Labalan, who celebrated her 83rd birthday only last January 20, is Known for her memorable performances across film and television.

She was last seen in ABS-CBN’s “FPJ’s Batang Quiapo.”