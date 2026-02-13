Sports

DEFTAC PH Jiu-jitsu clinches awards

Tempo Desk
Tempo Desk
1 Min Read
Alvin Aguilar (center), founder and current head coach of DEFTAC Ribeiro Jiu-jitsu Philippines is happy to announce on Facebook post the milestone the organization achieved in 2025.

The DEFTAC Philippines Jiu-jitsu programs relished a remarkable year after clinching five awards in 2025.

Alvin Aguilar, founder and head coach of DEFTAC Ribeiro Jiu-jitsu Philippines, announced on a Facebook post the milestone the organization achieved last year.

These include Team of the Year No Gi Kids 2025, Team of the Year Gi Kids 2025, Team of the Year Gi Adults 2025, and Professor of the Year accolade which Aguilar, himself won.

“We did it Together DEFTAC six Blades Jiujitsu Family,” said Aguilar, also the president of Wrestling Association of the Philippines (WAP).

“I am absolutely honored to announce that I have been awarded THE 2025 PROFESSOR of the YEAR,” said the 52-year-old Bacolodnon who has spent about 30 years for his love of the sport. “This achievement belongs to ALL OF US!!.

Aguilar at the same time paid tribute to the athletes themselves who excelled in their chosen career, the coaches and everyone else.

“Our amazing Students, dedicated Coaches, the hardworking Chapter Heads, and awesome Parents have all played a vital role in our success,” said Aguilar. “Together, we are committed to improving ourselves and everyone around us!.”

Discipline is essential, says former PBA coach
NBA: Parker hurts knee
Krejcikova wins Wimbledon by beating Paolini
Pinoy chessers shock Slovakia
Nambatac stars anew as Rain or Shine streaks to third win
Share This Article
Previous Article Unfiltered Heart

Stay Connected

- Advertisement -

Latest News

Unfiltered Heart
Entertainment
Vangie Labalan passes away at 83
Entertainment
From ‘Stranger Things’ to speed kings
Entertainment
Sharon Cuneta teases Marcos with VP joke at Intramuros event
Headlines News