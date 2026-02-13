DEFTAC PH Jiu-jitsu clinches awards

The DEFTAC Philippines Jiu-jitsu programs relished a remarkable year after clinching five awards in 2025.

Alvin Aguilar, founder and head coach of DEFTAC Ribeiro Jiu-jitsu Philippines, announced on a Facebook post the milestone the organization achieved last year.

These include Team of the Year No Gi Kids 2025, Team of the Year Gi Kids 2025, Team of the Year Gi Adults 2025, and Professor of the Year accolade which Aguilar, himself won.

“We did it Together DEFTAC six Blades Jiujitsu Family,” said Aguilar, also the president of Wrestling Association of the Philippines (WAP).

“I am absolutely honored to announce that I have been awarded THE 2025 PROFESSOR of the YEAR,” said the 52-year-old Bacolodnon who has spent about 30 years for his love of the sport. “This achievement belongs to ALL OF US!!.

Aguilar at the same time paid tribute to the athletes themselves who excelled in their chosen career, the coaches and everyone else.

“Our amazing Students, dedicated Coaches, the hardworking Chapter Heads, and awesome Parents have all played a vital role in our success,” said Aguilar. “Together, we are committed to improving ourselves and everyone around us!.”