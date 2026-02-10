PBA All-Stars rosters revealed

By REYNALD MAGALLON

The rest of the PBA All-Star members have been named with June Mar Fajardo and Japeth Aguilar leading the Solid North and Solid South teams in the weekend festivities in Candon City on March 6 to 8.

As earlier announced and after the All-Star poll, Fajardo will be joined by other starters RJ Abarrientos, Scottie Thompson, Calvin Oftana and Robert Bolick in the South All-Stars while Aguilar will have Calvin Abueva, CJ Perez, Stephen Holt, and rookie Juan Gomez De Liano in the North.

The reserves were chosen by the PBA coaches with the South getting formidable talents in Roger Pogoy and Rey Nambatac of TNT, Caelan Tiongson and Leonard Santillan of Rain or Shine, Jericho Cruz of San Miguel and JB Bahio of NLEX.

For the North team, it will have the Converge twin towers Justin Arana and Justine Baltazar, Magnolia’s Zav Lucero, Meralco’s Chris Newsome and CJ Cansino, Rain or Shine’s Adrian Nocum and San Miguel’s Don Trollano.

Coaching the North is San Miguel head coach Leo Austria while TNT coach Chot Reyes will be calling the shots for the South.

In the RSJ game, meanwhile, Sedrick Barefield will be leading the charge for the Rookie/Sophomores while Ricci Rivero will banner the Juniors team.

Barefield will be joined by Jerom Lastimosa (Magnolia), Kai Ballungay (Phoenix), Sonny Estil (Barangay Ginebra), Dalph Panopio (Blackwater), Mark Nonoy (Terrafirma), Felix Pangilinan-Lemetti (Rain or Shine),

Also part of the crew are Evan Nelle (Phoenix), Jonel Policarpio (NLEX), Mike Malonzo (Rain or Shine), Xyrus Torres (NLEX), and Brandon Ramirez (NLEX).

Rivero’s team on the other hand will be composed of Brandon Bates (Meralco), Ralph Cu (Barangay Ginebra), Christian David (Blackwater), Kim Aurin (TNT), Fran Yu (Titan Ultra), Kenneth Tuffin (Phoenix),

Completing the cast are Deschon Winston (Converge), Cade Flores (Titan Ultra), Henry Galinato (TNT), King Caralipio (Titan Ultra), and Dominic Fajardo (NLEX).

In the side events, Oftana is looking to defend his three-point shootout crown while JM Calma aims to do the same in the obstacle course for big men. Abarrientos and De Liano, meanwhile, emerge as the favorites in the guard’s own obstacle challenge.