CEU, Olivarez, Diliman still undefeated in PGFlex-UCAL cagefest

Tempo Desk
Precious Momowei

Games Monday (Feb. 16)

(Paco Arena)

12 noon – UB vs CEU

2 p.m. – ICC vs MCU

4 p.m. – PWU vs PCU-D

6 p.m. – Diliman vs LPU-B

 

 

High-leaping forward Bryan Manuel fired 18 points and helped power reigning titlist Olivarez College to a 65-56 win over Philippine Women’s University in the PG Flex-UCAL Season 8 Basketball Tournament on Monday, Feb. 9, at the Paco Arena in Manila.

Bryan Manuel

A big letdown in the team’s 68-65 win over Immaculada Concepcion College in the opener last week, Manuel played true form this time, outsmarting and overpowering his defenders to finish with 6-of-10 of shooting apart from posting five rebounds and two assists in almost 27 minutes of play.

Foreign-student athlete Hakim Njiasse made up for his woeful 0-4 shooting from the field and 5-of-10 from the free throw area by grabbing 17 boards which proved enough for the Sea Lions to overpower the Patriots in that department, 55-36.

Also posting their second win in as many games were former champions Centro Escolar University and Diliman College.

Banking on another double-double performance from new recruit Precious Momowei and Christ Jay Singson, the CEU Scorpions demolished the ICC Blue Hawks, 89-65, while the Diliman Blue Dragons downed the Manila Central University Supremos, 83-74.

A transferee from nearby University of the East, the 6-foot-9 Momowei tallied 16 points and 14 boards, while Singson registered 13 points on 5-of-8 shooting.

Solomon Kone

But the day’s top performer was Diliman’s FSA in Solomon Kone who tallied 24 points, 18 boards and 3 assists. He got solid support from Matthew Calilong and Leonard Marana, who chipped in 15 and 14 points, respectively.

In the other game, Philippine Christian University-Dasmariñas bounced back from a painful 73-74 defeat to Diliman by outsteadying Lyceum-Batangas, 72-71, thanks to the steady shooting of JayR Pronda and John Carl Catayong.

Catayong led all PCU-D scorers with 13 points while Pronda added 12, including two pressure-packed charities in the waning moments of the game.

 

