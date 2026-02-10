Ashley Ortega reveals past beef with Faith Da Silva

By RAMPADOR ALINDOG

Ashley Ortega recently revealed that she and Faith Da Silva once figured in a silent, awkward quarrel over a guy, something she decided to keep secret until now.

Speaking via the Kapuso vodcast “Your Honor,” Ashley initially tried to keep the other party’s identity under wraps but she decided to come clean, eventually.

“Sasabihin ko ‘yong pangalan niya kasi napag-usapan na rin namin. Okay na rin kami ngayon. Si Faith Da Silva,” Ashley candidly admitted.

“Alam mo, sobrang love ko ‘yan si Faith… Kaya lang naman nagkaroon ng beef kasi ‘yong ex ko parang naka-date niya,” she went on.

This was unacceptable for Ashley who deemed it a violation of the “girl code.”

There was no physical altercation but the two ignored each other and for the longest time because of that.

The ice finally thawed when both were assigned to attend the same acting workshop.

“Siya ‘yong lumapit sa akin. Tapos sabi niya, ‘Ash, sorry sa mga nangyari before,’” Ashley recalled.

That simple apology became the turning point and now the two are friends again.

Ashley did not disclose the identity of the ex-boyfriend involved, though.

Prior to Mavy, she had been romantically linked to Lucena City Mayor Mark Alcala and actor-host Juancho Trivino.

Let the guessing game begin.