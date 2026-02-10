House adopts panel report, junks Marcos impeachment cases

The House of Representatives—dominated by administration allies—formally ended attempts to impeach President Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr. during its plenary session on Tuesday afternoon, February 10.

By a nominal vote of 284-8-4 (yes-no-abstain), lawmakers adopted the Committee on Justice’s Committee Report No. 111, which recommended the dismissal of two impeachment complaints filed this year against Marcos for insufficiency in substance.

Deputy Speaker Janette Garin, presiding over the session, declared:

“House Resolution No. 746, as well as the findings, conclusions, and recommendations contained in Committee Report No. 111 are hereby adopted. The impeachment complaints filed against President Ferdinand ‘Bongbong’ Marcos Jr. are hereby dismissed.”

The impeachment proceedings against Marcos were initiated only last Jan. 26. Then, on Feb. 4, the justice panel chaired by Batangas 2nd district Rep. Gerville “Jinky Bitrics” Luistro deemed the two complaints as insufficient in substance after a series of public hearings.

The 300-plus strong House formally ended the impeachment case against the Chief Executive even as it prepares to tackle the same type of proceedings against Vice President Sara Duterte.

As of Tueaday, three verified and endorsed impeachment complaints against Duterte have already been transmitted to the office of Speaker Faustino “Bojie” Dy III.

Luistro, in her sponsorship of the committee report, said, “Complaints that are fundamentally insufficient in substance must be dismissed, not indulged for the sake of political theater.”

She identified the raps in question as the De Jesus complaint, filed by lawyer Andre de Jesus and endorsed by Pusong Pinoy Party-list Rep. Jernie Jett V. Nisay; and the Maza et al. complaint, filed by Liza Largoza-Maza, Teodoro Casiño, Renato Reyes Jr., Neri Colmenares, and other complainants, and endorsed by ACT Teachers Party-list Rep. Antonio Tinio, Gabriela Party-list Rep. Sarah Elago, and Kabataan Party-list Rep. Renee Louise Co. (Ellson Quismorio)