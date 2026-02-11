Cignal overcomes Farm Fresh, remains unscathed

By KRISTEL SATUMBAGA

Cignal weathered the persistent challenge from Farm Fresh to prevail 25-17, 26-24, 20-25, 30-28 in the Premier Volleyball League All-Filipino Conference at the Mall of Asia Arena on Tuesday, Feb. 10.

The Super Spikers survived five match-point chances to dispatch the Foxies and stay unscathed in three games, strengthening their hold on the top spot.

Vanie Gandler paced Cignal with an impressive game, blasting 24 kills to finish with 25 points, while Erika Santos chipped in 15 points including 13 from attacks.

“I just remembered everything that we trained for those (crucial moments). I’m happy to help the team win today,” said Gandler.

Farm Fresh was on the verge of forcing a deciding fifth set after Jolina Dela Cruz’s ace gave them a 24-22 lead, but Gandel and Santos attacked the net for three straight points to push Cignal to match point at 25-24.

The Foxies refused to bow down easily despite the Super Spikers whipping up attacks from all angles, but a costly service error by Riri Meneses, who stepped on the line, opened the door for Cignal, which sealed the match with a block on the ensuing play.

Tubu led with 19 points, while Ces Molina and Royse Tubino added 18 and 14, but their efforts went down the drain as Farm Fresh absorbed its second straight defeat in as many outings.