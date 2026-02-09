PNP readies security plan for Ramadan and Lent

The Philippine National Police (PNP) has begun finalizing its security plan for two major religious observances—Ramadan and Lent—which both commence on Wednesday, Feb. 18.

PNP chief Gen. Jose Melencio C. Nartatez, Jr. underscored the importance of ensuring safe worship and reflection throughout this period.

“Police visibility and community engagement are our priority. We are deploying a sufficient number of personnel, including our Salaam Police Center units, to mosques and churches nationwide,” he said.

The start of the holy month of Ramadan and Ash Wednesday creates a rare occasion where the Islamic fasting period and the Christian Lenten season begin on the same day.

Nartatez said they have activated a nationwide security plan targeting major transport hubs, places of worship, and popular tourist spots.

“Our goal in the PNP is to ensure that all our kababayan will be able to pray and reflect without any safety and security concerns. We are implementing real-time security adjustments and coordinating with local religious leaders to manage the crowds and prevent any opportunistic crimes,” Nartatez said.

Authorities will also set up 24/7 police assistance desks near major cathedrals and mosques to provide immediate help to devotees.

“This is a rare moment where our Christian and Muslim brothers and sisters are observing their sacred seasons together. Let us work together to make sure that we will all focus on prayers and reflection,” said Nartatez. (Aaron Recuenco)