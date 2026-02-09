Fake priest arrested in Naga City entrapment

HeadlinesNews

A man who pretended to be a parish priest and solicited donations online was arrested in Naga City during an entrapment operation, the National Bureau of Investigation (NBI) announced on Monday, Feb. 9.

NBI Acting Director Angelito DLP. Magno said the suspect, whose name was not disclosed, was apprehended by operatives of the NBI Naga District Office (NBI-NADO) last Feb. 3.

Magno said the bureau acted on the complaint from a parish priest whose name and photograph has been used by the suspect in deceiving acquaintances into sending funds.

“The suspect was arrested immediately after claiming the illicitly obtained money through a mobile wallet account linked to the scam,” he also said.

During the entrapment operation, the bureau said “NBI agents recovered the marked money and a mobile device believed to have been utilized in the commission of the fraud.”

It said that the suspect will face charges for identity theft under the Cybercrime Prevention Act of 2012 and estafa under the Revised Penal Code.

“We will not allow criminals to exploit the trust and goodwill of the public through fake online identities as the NBI remains steadfast in its commitment to pursuing cyber fraudsters and protecting our communities,” Magno assured.

He then reminded the public to exercise heightened caution by verifying all online requests for financial assistance and reporting suspicious social media accounts or activities to the NBI. (Jeffrey Damicog)

 

