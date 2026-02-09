Alex Eala bows to Czech foe, exits Qatar Open

By MARK REY MONTEJO

Alex Eala put up a promising start before totally collapsing in the second set as she absorbed a 6-7 ( 8 ), 1-6 loss to Czech’s Tereza Valentová in Round of 64 of the WTA 1000 Qatar Open in Doha Monday, Feb. 9.

Vying in her second competition in the Middle East this year, Eala, 20, showcased her fine form in the opening set, clawing back from a 0-2 deficit to seize a 4-2 lead, but the 18-year-old Valentová mounted a timely response, especially in the tiebreak to secure the edge.

Valentova, who competed in her first WTA 1000 main draw, shrugged off the pressure and extended her brilliance in the second set where she rolled past Eala with a 5-0 breakaway to punch her ticket to the Last 32.

There, the rising star from the Czech Republic faces a familiar rival in her compatriot, a French Open finalist, Karolina Muchova, who dropped Romanian Jaqueline Cristian, 7-6(6), (6-1).

It marked Valentova’s second straight win over Eala after beating the Filipina bet, 6-1, 6-2, also in the opening round of the WTA 250 Japan Open last October.

Eala, on the other hand, exited the competition and still bagged $18,300 (P1 million).

The 5-foot-9 lefty now goes for a respite as she plunges into another WTA 1000 action in the Dubai Tennis Championships slated Feb. 15 to 21 in the UAE.

This would be Eala’s second stint in the UAE after previously joining the WTA 500 Dubai Open where she reached the singles quarterfinals and doubles semis with her Indonesian partner Janice Tjen.