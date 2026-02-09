Baby found dead in Bulacan creek; Authorities tracing mother

MALOLOS CITY, Bulacan — Authorities are checking records of pregnant women across the city’s 51 villages to trace the mother of a newborn baby girl found dead floating in a creek in Barangay Caingin on Saturday, Feb. 7.

Police said a concerned citizen reported the discovery, prompting operatives to rush to the site.

The infant was recovered lifeless, with the placenta and umbilical cord still attached.

The Bulacan forensic unit processed the scene, while Malolos police coordinated with the City Social Welfare and Development Office and barangay health workers to aid in the investigation.

City police chief Lt. Col. Rommel Geneblazo explained that the record check is intended to identify the baby’s mother and hold her accountable under the law.

He stressed that abandoning or dumping a child is a criminal offense carrying severe penalties. (Freddie Velez)