Mayor Isko orders charges vs 2 guards in teen assault at Pasig River Esplanade

Tempo Desk
2 Min Read
Mayor Isko Moreno addresses the public regarding an incident at the Pasig River Esplanade involving security guards and a minor. (Screenshot from Manila PIO FB)

Manila Mayor Francisco “Isko Moreno” Domagoso ordered the immediate filing of criminal charges against two security guards caught on video assaulting a 17-year-old boy at the Pasig River Esplanade in Intramuros on February 8.

A viral video captured by a concerned citizen on Sunday evening prompted the Intramuros Administration (IA) and Mayor Domagoso to launch an investigation into the alleged assault.

“I want a full-scale investigation into the abuse of those guards,” Domagoso said

The mayor stressed that private security personnel are not authorized to police streets or other public spaces, which fall under the jurisdiction of the Philippine National Police.

The Manila Police District (MPD) identified the victim as Thiane.

During the mayor’s ‘Talk to the People,’ the guards — Gilbert, 38, and Nilo, 28 — admitted that they asked the victim to stop cycling three times because the place was crowded.

The teenager, however, ignored them, leading to a heated argument. As he was leaving, the guards reportedly chased and mauled him.

The incident occurred around 9:05 p.m. on February 8. Responding personnel of the Tourist Police and the Intramuros Police Community Precinct arrested the two guards.

Jesus “Lolo Jes” De Guzman, the victim’s grandfather, said the teenager was taken to a hospital for treatment of body injuries

Police said the guards will face charges for violation of Republic Act No. 7610 (The Special Protection of Children Against Abuse, Exploitation, and Discrimination Act).

According to Domagoso, lawyer Joan Padilla of IA, confirmed that the agency has initiated steps to terminate its contract with JSL Security Agency following the incident.

In an official statement, IA added it will impose “appropriate sanctions and penalties” against the JSL Security Group, including possible blacklisting under contract terms. (Odralim Villarez/Intern) 

