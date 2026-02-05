Sandiganbayan keeps Revilla in QC jail, upholds charges

The Sandiganbayan rejected former senator Ramon “Bong” Revilla Jr.’s request to be transferred from the Quezon City Jail in Payatas to the Philippine National Police (PNP) custodial facility.

In its resolution issued on Thursday, Feb. 5, the anti-graft court also denied Revilla’s motion to dismiss the charges filed against him and his co-accused in the P92.8 million flood control project in Pandi town in Bulacan.

In denying the motion to dismiss, the anti-graft court ruled that the facts alleged in the information (criminal charge sheet) sufficiently constitute the elements of the crime charged.

Revilla and his co-accused were charged with graft and non-bailable malversation of public funds through falsification of public documents.

With his voluntary surrender when an arrest order was issued, he was ordered detained at the Quezon City Jail in Payatas together with his co-accused.

In denying Revilla’s motion for transfer of detention, the Sandiganbayan’s third division ruled: “There is no basis for Revilla’s claims of harm, harassment, and threat to his person that would warrant a transfer of his custody to any Philippine National Police (PNP) Custodial Facility.”

The third division justices noted that they personally visited the jail facilities where Revilla is currently detained last Jan. 23 to check its cleanliness, safety, and security.

The justices saw for themselves that each cell has its own light and air ventilation, shower room, lavatory, comfort room, ceiling fans, and beddings.

Also, they saw that the facility has two purified water systems for the drinking water of the persons deprived of liberty (PDLs).

The justices were also assured of the safety and security measures implemented by the Bureau of Jail Management and Penology (BJMP) during their visit.

In seeking his transfer, Revilla expressed concern that he might be subjected to gang-related violence at the Quezon City Jail in Payatas.

But Jail Superintendent Maria Lourdes Pacion assured the justices that she will assign five jail guards solely for Revilla.

In its resolution, the Sandiganbayan said: “Jail visitors are strictly subjected to security checks prior to entering the designated visitor’s lounge. Jail officers are positioned at every common area of the facility. The court officials who conducted the jail visit saw that in going to the cells of the accused, they had to pass through several guarded padlocked steel gates which were being monitored with closed-circuit television cameras (CCTVs).”

The 30-page resolution was written by Third Division Chairperson Associate Justice Karl B. Miranda with the concurrence of Associate Justices Ronald B. Moreno and Fritz Bryn Anthony M. Delos Santos.

Revilla’s co-accused in the two cases are former Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) Bulacan 1st District Engineering Office Assistant District Engineer Brice Hernandez, Engineer Jaypee Mendoza, Engineer R.J. Domasig, Accountant Juanito Mendoza, Engineer Emelita Juat, and Cashier Christina Mae Pineda. (Czarina Ong KI)