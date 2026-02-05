Acosta shines as Perpetual downs EAC to stay perfect

By MARK REY MONTEJO

Sherrie Rose Acosta delivered a spectacular outing and powered University of Perpetual Help past Emilio Aguinaldo College, 18-25, 25-19, 25-19, to remain unblemished in the NCAA Season 101 Volleyball Fiesta at the Arellano Gym in Pasay City Thursday, Feb. 5.

After the team’s lackluster showing in the opening set, Acosta rose to the occasion, firing heavy shots from almost all directions to help the Junior Lady Stags extend their win run to three games.

Acosta topscored with 16 points on 15 attacks and a block, while Joycelle Casil shone with 12 points off nine attacks, one block and two aces with five digs.

Setter Jasmine Monte listed 19 excellent sets, while libero Janine Espiritu posted four digs and eight excellent receptions.

Apple Joy Clapero starred for EAC with 13 pts off 10 attacks and three blocks in a losing cause.