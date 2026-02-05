Manila cop surrenders to NBI over sexual assault case

A Manila police officer has surrendered to the National Bureau of Investigation (NBI) after a local court issued an arrest warrant against him for allegedly sexually assaulting a woman.

NBI Acting Director Angelito Magno presented Patrolman Joshua Semilla Mendoza, assigned to the Manila Police District, before the media on Thursday, February 5.

“We welcome the voluntary surrender of the subject as a step in upholding the rule of law and the authority of our justice system,” Magno said.

He said the NBI will handle the issue “with the highest level of professionalism, ensuring that the investigation is thorough, impartial, and guided strictly by due process.”

The NBI said the suspect surrendered in Ermita, Manila to the agents of the NBI National Capital Region (NBI-NCR) on Wednesday, Feb. 4, on advice of his counsel after Manila Regional Trial Court (RTC) Branch 52 issued an arrest warrant against him for the charge of rape under Article 266-A of the Revised Penal Code (RPC).

It said that Mendoza is now under the custody of the NBI-NCR and will be turned over to the proper court authorities for further legal proceedings.

“The charge stemmed from a complaint filed by a woman identified in the reports as ‘Anna.’ She alleged that she went out one evening in Quezon City with the Subject, who allegedly offered to help her reconcile with her husband. They reportedly visited several establishments along Tomas Morato Avenue together with other individuals, including another police officer, a barangay official, and a female companion,” the NBI said.

“Anna” alleged that after consuming her last drink, she suddenly lost consciousness and later suspected that her beverage had been tampered with.

She also claimed that she regained consciousness inside a motel room where she was sexually assaulted, the NBI said. (Jeffrey Damicog)