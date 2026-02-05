Kang survives late scare, clings to 1-shot lead at PH Ladies Masters

LIPA CITY – Jeonghyeon Kang overcame an early stumble and barely survived a late scare to seize control of the ICTSI Philippine Ladies Masters, carding a 71 and hanging to a one-stroke lead after Thursday’s blustery second round at Summit Point Golf and Country Club here.

One shot behind first-round leader Yunseo Lee at the start of the day, Kang bogeyed No. 2 to briefly slide backward before responding with birdies on the next two holes. From there, she steadied herself as gusts strengthened and the heat further baked the greens.

Her composed shotmaking stood in sharp contrast to the unraveling of erstwhile contenders, allowing Kang to build what appeared to be a comfortable cushion midway through the round.

But just when she seemed to have the course and conditions figured out, Kang faltered at the par-3 17th, where a wind-blown tee shot found a greenside bunker. She failed to get up-and-down and walked off with a double bogey.

The mishap erased a three-stroke cushion, leaving Kang at 138 for a shaky one-shot edge heading into the final round of the $200,000 event.

Still, the late stumble served as a reminder of how quickly conditions could turn at Summit Point. Kang said she would welcome the comfort of familiar company in the final pairing.

“Playing with a friend in the final round would make me feel a little bit comfortable,” added Kang, who earned her first professional win back home in 2024.

Pressing her from behind are Yeonseo Hwang and Taiwanese Ching Huang, who surged into contention with matching 139 totals.

Hwang produced the day’s best round, a 67 highlighted by three birdies over the final four holes, while Huang stayed steady with a 69 marked by three straight birdies from No. 9 for the second straight day.

Hwang, a 22-year-old three-year pro, rocketed from joint 19th with a blistering start, birdieing four of her first 11 holes before briefly stalling with back-to-back bogeys from No. 12.

She recovered in emphatic fashion, closing with three birdies in her final four holes to vault into a share of second at five-under.

Huang, meanwhile, looms as a major threat after winning the LPGT Midlands leg in 2018 under similarly blustery conditions, once again showcasing calm precision when accuracy mattered most.

Yunseo Lee and erstwhile joint second Jisun Kang struggled in the demanding conditions, opening the door for new challengers in the first leg of the Taiwan LPGA Tour co-organized by Pilipinas Golf Tournaments, Inc.

Taiwan’s Lee Min stayed within striking distance with a 71, while Yunseo Lee slipped with a 74 and Tzu Chi Lin charged back with a 68, leaving all three tied for fourth at 140 in the tri-sanctioned event by the TLPGA, the Ladies Philippine Golf Tour and the Korean LPGA Dream Tour.

Jisun Kang slid to solo seventh at 141 after a 74 as the relentless wind and oppressive heat continued to exact a toll on the field.

While the battle at the top intensified, the Filipinas again found the conditions unforgiving despite their familiarity with the course.

Daniella Uy squandered a one-under card after 10 holes with bogeys on Nos. 12 and 16 to settle for a 73, yet still turned in the best Filipino showing at 144, good for a share of 12th, six strokes behind Kang, as the wind rattled erstwhile early contenders Mafy Singson and Florence Bisera.

“I hit a lot more greens yesterday than today,” said Uy, citing a day-long struggle with her irons and wedges in blustery conditions. Still upbeat, she added: “I need to commit to my shots and trust my caddie.”

Sarah Ababa, the reigning LPGT Order of Merit champion, birdied the last hole to save a 72 and gain a share of 16th at 145.

Singson also fell from one-under after No. 10, sliding from joint 11th to a share of 25th after bogeys on Nos. 11, 13, 16 and 18 for a 75 and 146. Bisera fared worse, stumbling to a 79 after a 71 as she hobbled with three bogeys in her first six holes and a late stretch marred by two bogeys and a double bogey. She barely made the 60 and ties cut at 150 for a share of 53rd.

Pauline del Rosario (74), Kayla Nocum (74) and Princess Superal (75) all pooled 149s for joint 46th.

Also advancing were Chanelle Avaricio, Harmie Constantino and Marvi Monsalve. Avaricio followed a 72 with a birdie-less 78, Constantino salvaged a 73 with back-to-back birdies from No. 8, while Monsalve closed with a 76 after a double bogey on No. 16 and a bogey at the last, all for 150s.

Gretchen Villacencio, meanwhile, turned in a second 74 for a share of 38th at 148.

Missing the cut were Tomi Arejola (77-151), Sam Bruce (75-153), Dottie Ardina (78-154), Velinda Castil (80-154), Monica Mandario (78-157), Kristine Fleetwood (79-157), Martina Miñoza (80-160), Angela Mangana (81-162) and Pamela Mariano (85-162).