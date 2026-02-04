Micaella Raz is a lustful mermaid in VMX’s ‘Sirena’

We are all familiar with the Hans Christian Andersen classic. It is through this tale that we were first introduced to the allure and mystery of the mermaid. Over the years, the story has been retold in countless ways.

Now comes “Sirena,” Bobby Bonifacio’s sexy take on the mermaid fable, starring Micaella Raz, Van Allen Ong, Rica Gonzales, and Rash Flores.

The story is set in a bucolic fishing town. Jonas, a fisherman, struggles to find ways to feed his wife Marta and their child, Ron-Ron.

To help his son forget his hunger, Jonas reads to him the tale of the Diwata ng Tubig—a mysterious woman said to have the power to grant untold riches from the sea, provided she is offered a sacrifice: human flesh.

One day, while out at sea, Jonas catches a woman in his net. Naked, silent, motionless. She appears human, yet radiates a mysterious and unexplainable aura. Could she be the Diwata they have long read about?

Jonas names her Iana and hides her in a bahay kubo. Exhausted from the hardships he has endured, Jonas rests—only for Iana to approach him, climb on top of him, and initiate a lustful encounter. Despite the intense pleasure, Jonas feels weak afterward, a heavy weight settling in his chest.

The next day, Jonas is stunned by what he sees: the fish in the sea have multiplied, and at last, abundance arrives. Jonas and Iana share another heated, passionate encounter, and once again, his body weakens. Yet, just as before, the once-dry sea overflows with bounty.

How long can Jonas keep Iana’s secret hidden? And will he himself become the price to bring prosperity to his town and comfort to his family?

Be captivated by the call of “Sirena,” now available on VMX.

Another must-watch on VMX is “Foreplay,” a VMX Special that highlights some of the most memorable foreplay scenes from selected VMX movies.

“Foreplay” serves as a sensual guide to seduction, offering tips you can use in real-life encounters to spark desire, deepen intimacy, and ultimately give in to temptation.

Hosted by the sexy and irresistible Sheree Bautista, “Foreplay” features scenes from VMX original movies including “Wanted Girlfriend,” “Sex on Phone,” “Serbidoras,” “Celestina: Burlesk Dancer,” “Kitty K7,” “Daddy Sitter,” “Private Tutor,” “Nympho,” “Elevator Lady,” and “Pihit.”

“Foreplay” now streams on VMX.