House panel junks 2 impeachment complaints vs Marcos

President Marcos Jr. (Malacañang photo)

The House Committee on Justice swiftly junked two impeachment complaints against President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. on Wednesday, Feb. 4, declaring them insufficient in substance after just three hearing days.

Committee chair Batangas 2nd District Rep. Gerville “Jinky Bitrics” Luistro announced the rulings following separate, lopsided votes among members.

The first complaint, filed by lawyer Andre de Jesus, accused Marcos of graft and corruption, culpable violation of the Constitution, and betrayal of public trust.

The second, lodged by militant leaders and former Makabayan bloc lawmakers led by Liza Maza, cited betrayal of public trust as its sole ground.

Both complaints were deemed sufficient in form during the Luistro panel’s first hearing on Monday, Feb. 2. However, they still have to pass the sufficiency test on substance in order to move forward in the House. (Ellson Quismorio)

