Almeniana stars as Perpetual stays perfect

By REYNALD MAGALLON

Cyrille Almeniana spearheaded the attack as University of Perpetual Help notched its fourth straight win with a 25-20, 25-21, 25-11 straight set victory over the Mapua Lady Cardinals in the NCAA Season 101 Women’s Volleyball Tournament at the San Andres Gym in Malate, Manila.

Almeniana fired 18 points — 16 of which from the attack line as the Lady Altas stayed on top of the Group A standings.

“Marami pa kameng dapat itama, i-improved, saka malayo pa ang laban, but syempre, natutuwa ako sa pinapakita ng mga bata,” said coach Sandy Rieta.

Geraldine Palacio and Jemalyn Menor contributed 12 and 11 points each while Fianne Ariola recorded 24 excellent sets.

Seanelle Garcia led the Mapua Lady Cardinals with 11 points.

On the men’s side, Perpetual made it two wins in a row after a 25-21, 22-25, 25-21, 25-19 over Mapua.

Khian Andres led the way with 17 points while John Castil had 16 pts, Jester Bornel with 14 pts, Marc Tangon 11 points and 18 receptions to carve out their second straight win in 4 games in the tournament.