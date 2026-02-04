‘Nakaisa rin’: Ferrer rules Indonesia 9-ball tourney

By MARK REY MONTEJO

Another Filipino billiards player is making a name for himself abroad as Alexis Ferrer completed a fairy tale run by winning the 2026 WWW Billiard 9-Ball Championship in Jakarta, Indonesia Tuesday, Feb. 3.

Fine-tuning for a bigger and richer Carabao International 9-Ball Open, Ferrer outclassed Indonesian bet Bachrain Rauf, 9-5, to clinch his first international title of the year.

With the title win, the Paniqui, Tarlac native pocketed the champion’s purse of IDR 60,000,000 (around P200,000).

“Naka isa din! Maraming salamat po!” Ferrer wrote on his social media post. “Gumana na ‘yong spider web!”

A few days ago, Ferrer reached the semifinals of the Asian Men’s 10-Ball Championship where he fell to Hongkong-born Filipino Robbie Capito, 9-7.

Capito lost to multi-world champion Carlo Biado in the finals, 11-7.

Both Biado and Capito, alongside Johann Chua, James Aranas, and AJ Manas, among others, are also vying in the Carabao International 9-Ball Open.