BasketballSports

Former Red Lion Agjanti Miller makes familiar move, suits up for La Salle

Tempo Desk
Tempo Desk
2 Min Read
(Agjanti Miller IG post)

By MARK REY MONTEJO

 

Agjanti Miller announced his transfer to De La Salle University in the UAAP a few weeks after leaving San Beda, the versatile guard posted on social media Wednesday, Feb. 4.

After his farewell message to the Mendiola-based squad last Jan. 17, the 22-year-old Miller finally revealed his new school as he joins a talented Green Archers side still savoring its recent UAAP championship.

“Let’s do it #committed 9️⃣’s,” Miller wrote on his Instagram post.

Both La Salle and San Beda took home the crown in their respective campaigns in the UAAP and the NCAA.

The 6-foot-4 guard’s move was a familiar one after Jacob Cortez, a former Red Lion, also parted ways with San Beda after winning the championship in the NCAA Season 99.

Miller, despite being sidelined due to a suspension in the Finals Game 2, helped San Beda reclaim the crown after sweeping archrival Letran in Season 101.

Before he suits up for the reigning champion La Salle, Miller will serve a one-year residency and could possibly be available for his UAAP debut in Season 90.

With Kean Baclaan recently jumping into the professional ranks, Miller is expected to give the Green Archers a big boost on their backcourt alongside Cortez.

LPU sets up clash vs Letran in NCAA volleyball semis
TNT star Pogoy, long-time girlfriend now engaged
PSL All-Filipino tilt on today
PH to send 12 boxers to Australian for a 2-week training camp
Marcio Lassiter puts Finals berth in mind more than three-point record
Share This Article
Previous Article Abra tackles Socsargen in MPBL Preseason opener

Stay Connected

- Advertisement -

Latest News

Abra tackles Socsargen in MPBL Preseason opener
basketball Headlines Sports
Koreans show the way in ICTSI PH Ladies Masters
Golf Headlines Sports
Brondial happy to repay Chua’s trust
Basketball Sports
Oftana takes another Finals loss in stride
Basketball