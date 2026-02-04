Former Red Lion Agjanti Miller makes familiar move, suits up for La Salle

By MARK REY MONTEJO
Agjanti Miller announced his transfer to De La Salle University in the UAAP a few weeks after leaving San Beda, the versatile guard posted on social media Wednesday, Feb. 4.
After his farewell message to the Mendiola-based squad last Jan. 17, the 22-year-old Miller finally revealed his new school as he joins a talented Green Archers side still savoring its recent UAAP championship.
“Let’s do it #committed 9️⃣’s,” Miller wrote on his Instagram post.
Both La Salle and San Beda took home the crown in their respective campaigns in the UAAP and the NCAA.
The 6-foot-4 guard’s move was a familiar one after Jacob Cortez, a former Red Lion, also parted ways with San Beda after winning the championship in the NCAA Season 99.
Miller, despite being sidelined due to a suspension in the Finals Game 2, helped San Beda reclaim the crown after sweeping archrival Letran in Season 101.
Before he suits up for the reigning champion La Salle, Miller will serve a one-year residency and could possibly be available for his UAAP debut in Season 90.
With Kean Baclaan recently jumping into the professional ranks, Miller is expected to give the Green Archers a big boost on their backcourt alongside Cortez.