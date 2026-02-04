Abra tackles Socsargen in MPBL Preseason opener

Defending champion Abra Solid North flexes its muscle against Sarangani at 3 p.m. on Saturday in the opener of the MPBL 2026 Preseason Invitational at the Caloocan Sports Complex.

Other inaugural games pit retooled Batangas against intact Bataan at 5 p.m. and Muntinlupa against reinforced Caloocan at 7 p.m.

Abra, which swept South Division champion Quezon Province (3-0) in the 2025 National Finals, is in Group with Batangas City Tanduay, General Santos City, Binan Tatak Gel, Mindoro, Bataan, Quezon City and Sarangani.

Quezon Province heads Group B with San Juan, Caloocan, Pasay, Ilagan Isabela, Muntinlupa, Marikina, and an MPBL D-League selection.

The next playing day will be on February 10, with Quezon Province battling the D League selection at 3 p.m., and reinforced San Juan tangling with Marikina at 5 p.m.

Games will be held every Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday and Saturday in venues within Metro Manila.

The Abra Weavers will be missing 6-foot-10 Geo Chiu and crack playmaker Jason Brickman, last year’s National Finals MVP, but have acquired 6-foot-8 Drex Delos Santos from the Mapua Cardinals and are searching for capable players to shore up their backcourt.

Reigning MVP Dave Ildefonso, Rookie of the Year Raven Gonzales, Encho Serrano and Mike Ayonayon will be back for the Weavers, who ended the MPBL’s Seventh Season with a record 36-win run.

The Caloocan Batang Kankaloo appears ready to contend with the acquisition of Rob Celiz, Eric Camson, Jammer Jamito, Jielo Razon and Kean Baclaan.