Capital1 Solar Spikers open campaign with a bang as Belen sizzles with 26 

By KRISTEL SATUMBAGA

Bella Belen delivered an explosive performance as Capital1jumpstarted its ambitious title bid with a 25-17, 25-16, 15-25, 25-19 win over ZUS Coffee in the Premier Volleyball League All-Filipino Conference at the Filoil Centre in San Juan City on Tuesday, Feb. 3.

The hard-hitting spiker was virtually unstoppable, anchoring the Solar Spikers’ offense by firing 26 points on 24 kills and two aces to steer the team to a four-set victory.

Shaya Adorador also debuted with a bang for Capital1 by pouring all her 14 points on attacks, while Ysa Jimenez and Ponggay Gaston contributed with 13 and 10 points, respectively.

Capital1 coach Jorge De Brito said facing ZUS Coffee has never been easy for them.

“It’s always a tough match going up against ZUS Coffee. I respect them a lot. They have a good team and they have improved and we know each other,” said De Brito.

“I’m just glad we delivered on our first game,” he added.

Belen welcomed the strong start and said she looked forward to learning more, particularly from her seasoned new teammates.

“So far naman hindi kami nahihirapan sa transition of having new teammates. Everyone is open to learn sa sistema ni coach. Malaking tulong, marami akong natututunan din sa mga new teammates ko,” said Belen.

The Solar Spikers dominated on offense, raining down 63 attacks while holding the Thunderbelles to just 45. Belen and Adorador stole the spotlight, combining for a whopping 38 kills that left ZUS Coffee scrambling for defense.

Four Thunderbelles finished in double figures, but they couldn’t contain the dominant performance of Belen and the Solar Spikers.

Thea Gagate paced ZUS Coffee with 15 points, Riza Nogales and Chinnie Arroyo had 12 and 11 points, and Jovelyn Gonzaga added 10, but all their efforts went futile.