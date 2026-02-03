GMA Regional TV seeks donors for nationwide Bloodletting Day

In a bid to promote the spirit of volunteerism and extend help to communities in need, GMA Regional TV is set to host a nationwide Bloodletting Day across Luzon, Visayas, and Mindanao on Friday, February 6 .

Kapuso volunteers can participate in this simultaneous nationwide drive at various designated locations across the regions.

In Luzon, GMA Dagupan leads the bloodletting activity. Volunteers may proceed to the San Carlos Town Center Activity Area in Pangasinan beginning at 8 a.m.

Across the Visayas, GMA Regional TV brings the Bloodletting Day to key cities.

GMA Cebu invites donors to the 4th Floor of Ayala Malls Central Bloc starting at 10 a.m.; GMA Bacolod will host its drive on the 2nd Floor of SM City Bacolod North Wing beginning at 9 a.m.; and GMA Iloilo welcomes participants to the Fountain Area of Robinsons Iloilo at 9 a.m.

Meanwhile, the bloodletting drive reaches even more communities in Mindanao.

GMA Davao leads the activity at the Activity Center of Ayala Malls Abreeza starting at 10 a.m.; GMA GenSan holds its event at the 3rd Floor Function Room of Veranza Mall at 9 a.m.; and GMA Cagayan de Oro opens its donation site at the West Event Center of Limketkai Mall beginning at 10 a.m.