Entertainment

GMA Regional TV seeks donors for nationwide Bloodletting Day

Tempo Desk
Tempo Desk
2 Min Read
In a bid to promote the spirit of volunteerism and extend help to communities in need, GMA Regional TV is set to host a nationwide Bloodletting Day across Luzon, Visayas, and Mindanao on Friday, February 6.
Kapuso volunteers can participate in this simultaneous nationwide drive at various designated locations across the regions. 
In Luzon, GMA Dagupan leads the bloodletting activity. Volunteers may proceed to the San Carlos Town Center Activity Area in Pangasinan beginning at 8 a.m. 
Across the Visayas, GMA Regional TV brings the Bloodletting Day to key cities.
GMA Cebu invites donors to the 4th Floor of Ayala Malls Central Bloc starting at 10 a.m.; GMA Bacolod will host its drive on the 2nd Floor of SM City Bacolod North Wing beginning at 9 a.m.; and GMA Iloilo welcomes participants to the Fountain Area of Robinsons Iloilo at 9 a.m.
Meanwhile, the bloodletting drive reaches even more communities in Mindanao.
GMA Davao leads the activity at the Activity Center of Ayala Malls Abreeza starting at 10 a.m.; GMA GenSan holds its event at the 3rd Floor Function Room of Veranza Mall at 9 a.m.; and GMA Cagayan de Oro opens its donation site at the West Event Center of Limketkai Mall beginning at 10 a.m. 
In Manila, everyone is also invited to join GMA Kapuso Foundation’s biannual bloodletting initiative, Sagip Dugtong Buhay, at EVER Commonwealth on February 7 from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.
No sparks flying between Mikoy, Mikee
MMFF 2022: ‘Tis the season to be merry
Dingdong Dantes at Dennis Trillo, sanib-pwersa
Typecasting
Mr. M now officially a consultant at GMA
TAGGED:
Share This Article
Previous Article Converge adds firepower, acquires Abueva from Titan Ultra

Stay Connected

- Advertisement -

Latest News

Converge adds firepower, acquires Abueva from Titan Ultra
basketball Headlines Sports
Miado ready to lock horns with South African  at ONE Fight Night 41
Headlines MMA Sports
Remulla: Couple has psychopathic criminal tendencies, no conscience
Headlines News
Wide-open battle seen at ICTSI PH Ladies Masters
Golf Headlines Sports