Xavier, St. Stephen’s favorites in 2nd Fil-Chi cagefest

Games Monday

(50-years and above Division)

6:30 p.m. – TSA vs SJCS

(30-39 Division)

8 p.m. – SSHS vs UNO HS

9:30 p.m. – AAXS vs PCC

Four teams, led by title favorites St. Stephen’s High School and Xavier School, begin their campaigns as the newly-introduced 30-39 years-old division of the Smart Sports Fil-Chinese Athletic Association Inc. presented by Tanduay Athletics fires off Monday, Feb. 2, at the Tanduay gym in Quiapo, Manila.

Aside from the 30-39 division, action in the 50 years and above division – another new category in the league – also kicks off with a lone game between Saint Jude Catholic School and Tiong Se Academy starting at 6:30 p.m.

But all eyes will be on Xavier and St. Stephen’s – two teams that will be spearheaded by a bevy of former school stars – one of them is an incoming coach in the PBA.

Touted as one of the young brilliant minds in PH basketball, Charles Tiu will banner the solid cast from Xavier that will collide with Philippine Cultural College in the nightcap of the three-game schedule at 9:30 p.m.

“Everyone is excited even those in the 50-and above, they really want to prove that age is just a number. So expect good games from start to finish,” said league chairman Wilbert Loa.

Tiu, who guided Mighty Sports to a number of international titles, will join hands with former UP guard Kyles Lao, Jarell Lim and former MPBL MVP Gab Banal.

The St. Stephen’s squad, on the hand, will be spearheaded by Kish Co, Jason Pascual and Kent Lao when it tackles the Aldrianne Anglim-led Uno HS at 8 p.m.

Despite its formidable roster, Xavier can’t take PCC easily since the squad will have Antonio Sy and Andrew Gan Calupitan as its main gunners.

Loa, who will be assisted by Oliver Choa, Arvin Sy, Alving Teng, Willy Chan, Edster Sy, Jardine Bautista, and Commissioner Junel Baculi, expects another record-breaking season owing to the enthusiastic response of all competing teams, especially Hua Siong College of Iloilo and Grace Christian College after winning the inaugural 40-years and 45-and-above division last year.

The league, also backed by Genius Hardware, Ultraforce Tires, Cellboy, PGFlex Linoleum, Boysen, Lamtex Pipes, Jiang Nan, Hangry Pares, Powerhouse Tools, L.F. Fireworks, BYD Valenzuela, BAIC, Jetour, Oedo, 1118 Autospa, and TCL will have its opening ceremony on Sunday, Feb. 8, at the Amoranto Sports Complex.

Also supporting the event are Abby’s Pawns n’ Play, Sha Tin Courtyard, S-Ks Tools, MEC, Shell Malabon, Oriental Palace, LP Support, Senco Link, Spalding, Summit, Sincerity Café, PSACC, Traverse and Emerson Industrial Supply