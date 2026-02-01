Paul George banned for 25 games for violating anti-drug policy

Complete results

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Paul George of the Philadelphia 76ers was suspended 25 games for violating the terms of the NBA’s anti-drug program, the league announced Saturday.

The NBA did not disclose the nature of the violation or the substance that was involved, and George released a statement to ESPN saying he took something that was “improper.”

“Over the past few years, I’ve discussed the importance of mental health, and in the course of recently seeking treatment for an issue of my own, I made the mistake of taking an improper medication,” George said in the statement released to the network.

He apologized to the team and its fans, saying he takes “full responsibility for my actions.”

The 25-game suspension, by terms of the agreement between the NBA and the National Basketball Players Association, indicates that this was a first violation by George. He will begin serving the suspension Saturday when Philadelphia hosts New Orleans.

The suspension will cost George — a nine-time All-Star — roughly $11.7 million of his $51.7 million salary, or about $469,692 for each of the 25 games missed. Some of that forfeited money will turn into a credit and put Philadelphia closer to getting out of the luxury tax; the 76ers would be about $1.3 million over that line when factoring in the money George isn’t getting.

George is expected to be eligible to return on March 25, when Philadelphia plays host to Chicago. The 76ers will have 10 games remaining in the regular season at that point.

Philadelphia entered Saturday at 26-21, sixth in the Eastern Conference. The 76ers are 16-11 when George plays, 10-10 when he does not.

Without George, the Sixers beat New Orleans 124-114 on Saturday night.

Two-time NBA scoring champion Joel Embiid said it would be “impossible” to replace George as the Sixers prepare to make a playoff push without one of their key starters.

“I know people have mixed feelings about what he brings to the table,” Embiid said. “You can’t replace it. (He) does everything for us. Defensively, probably our best perimeter defender. Offensively, can play so many roles. Knock down shots. Post up. Creation. Playmaking.”

Sixers coach Nick Nurse declined to discuss details of the conversation he had with George after the suspension was announced. Nurse said he hadn’t noticed any personal issues with George, even as mental health concerns were addressed in the statement.

“I think he’s been fine,” Nurse said. “Really fun to coach. Really good teammate. His teammates really like him. Showing some great leadership.”

George has averaged 16 points in 27 games this season for the Sixers, with that scoring average third-highest on the team behind Tyrese Maxey (29.4) and Joel Embiid (25.7). He had one of his best games of the season earlier this week, a 32-point outburst fueled by nine 3-pointers in a win over Milwaukee on Tuesday.

The 35-year-old George signed a $212 million, four-year contract in free agency ahead of the 2024 season. But his first year in Philly was marred by knee and adductor injuries that resulted in the forward having one of the worst years of his NBA career.

George averaged 16.2 points in just 41 games, easily his lowest scoring average in a full season since he averaged 12.1 points for Indiana in his second NBA season.

“I think there’s been a lot of circumstances that have been really unfortunate,” Nurse said. “I also feel like he’s played pretty well this year. Borderline very well, considering he’s played such a critical role for us. Kind of slotted in like a really good role player on this particular team. I think he’s done what we’ve need him to do.”

Last season was so miserable that George called his first year in Philly “rock bottom” over the course of his career.

It’s certainly not any better now.