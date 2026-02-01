basketballHeadlinesSports

Meralco, ROS sign rookies ahead of Comm’s Cup

Tempo Desk
2 Min Read

By REYNALD MAGALLON

Meralco and Rain or Shine are already beginning with their preparations for the next conference, loading up with their rookie picks after signing them to contracts this week.

Both failing to get past the quarterfinals of the Philippine Cup, the two teams bolstered their respective rosters after their rookie picks finally got free from any contractual obligations from their former teams.

The Bolts have finally signed seventh overall pick Jason Brickman, who is expected to provide poise and veteran presence at the guard spot alongside Chris Banchero.

Also inking a deal was Vince Magbuhos, who Meralco picked 19th overall in the last draft.

The two are hoped to provide additional firepower to add to the Bolts who already have Chris Newsome, Aaron Black, Bong Quinto and CJ Cansino who had a breakout conference in the All-Filipino Cup.

Meanwhile, the Elasto Painters have signed rookies Jun Roque, Deo Cuajao and Joshua David to one-year deals

.Roque was drafted 12th overall by Rain or Shine while Cuajao and David were picked at No. 22 and 24, respectively.

The challenge for the three, however, is to crack the Elato Painters lineup who are brimming with young talents led by Gian Mamuyac, Adrian Nocum and Leonard Santillan.

Fortunately for the three, opportunities won’t be scarce as head coach Yeng Guiao is known to give his players the minutes they need to prove themselves.

